Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 130,144 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 80.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,144 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.08. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

