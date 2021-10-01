Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,454 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $108.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

