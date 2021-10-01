Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,980 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of TrueCar worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after buying an additional 981,452 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TrueCar by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TrueCar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 703,363 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.16 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $398.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.