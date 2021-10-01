Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.67

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and traded as low as $15.08. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92.

Conrad Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNRD)

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction; and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.