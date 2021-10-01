Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $234.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.04.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $210.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after buying an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after buying an additional 352,723 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

