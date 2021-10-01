Contrasting Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $7.00 billion 4.51 $818.80 million $4.72 32.34

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 11.70% 15.11% 4.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ryan Specialty Group and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 1 6 8 0 2.47

Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus target price of $33.38, suggesting a potential downside of 0.61%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus target price of $150.35, suggesting a potential downside of 1.50%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Ryan Specialty Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities that choose to self-insure some or all of their property/casualty coverages and for underwriting enterprises that choose to outsource some or all of their property/casualty claims departments. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher on October 1, 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

