Contrasting Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A -86.91% -33.28% SiriusPoint 24.30% 20.49% 5.85%

This table compares Metromile and SiriusPoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.69 $143.52 million N/A N/A

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Metromile and SiriusPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metromile presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.10%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.2% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Metromile on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

