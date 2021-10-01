Contrasting Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) & Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Pacific Ventures Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A Pacific Ventures Group -18.81% N/A -72.60%

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Pacific Ventures Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Pacific Ventures Group $30.21 million 0.21 -$5.88 million N/A N/A

Vintage Wine Estates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Ventures Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vintage Wine Estates and Pacific Ventures Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus price target of 14.63, indicating a potential upside of 43.24%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Pacific Ventures Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Pacific Ventures Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. operates as investment group which concentrates on consumer products in the food, beverage and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

