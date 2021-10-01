ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Trading 0.3% Higher

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 217.50 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.82). Approximately 2,569,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,194,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.40 ($2.81).

CTEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 229 ($2.99) to GBX 272 ($3.55) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 252.50 ($3.30).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 229.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 226.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.23 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Constantin Coussios bought 8,440 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

