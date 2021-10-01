Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 36,826 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 36,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $177,133.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

KLXE stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLXE. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

