CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.03

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 5698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.00.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 78.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 24.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 105,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

