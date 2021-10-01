Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $8.05. 334,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,277,097. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.51.
Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About Coty
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.
