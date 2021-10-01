Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Coty by 67.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 716,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 289,555 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Coty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 716,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Coty by 49.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 50,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coty by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Coty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 32,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $8.05. 334,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,277,097. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

