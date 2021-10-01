County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $36.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 million. Research analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

