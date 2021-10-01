Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €76.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €76.00 ($89.41) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.38 ($80.45).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €59.34 ($69.81) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.99. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44. Covestro has a 12-month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

