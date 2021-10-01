CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Trading Up 4%

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) was up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.58. Approximately 70,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 35,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $390.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.41.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $93.22 million for the quarter.

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through through the following segments U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

