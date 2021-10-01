Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$215.00 target price on the stock.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$191.49.

IFC stock opened at C$167.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$131.94 and a 12-month high of C$178.28. The stock has a market cap of C$29.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$171.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$166.26.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.44 by C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$3.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

