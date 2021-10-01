Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$215.00 target price on the stock.
IFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$191.49.
IFC stock opened at C$167.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$131.94 and a 12-month high of C$178.28. The stock has a market cap of C$29.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$171.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$166.26.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
