Critical Contrast: Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) versus Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Soliton alerts:

This table compares Soliton and Pulse Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$14.54 million ($0.77) -26.44 Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$49.85 million ($2.14) -10.09

Soliton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulse Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A -75.25% -67.86% Pulse Biosciences N/A -176.94% -95.47%

Risk and Volatility

Soliton has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Soliton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Soliton and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 3 0 0 2.00 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Soliton presently has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.90%. Pulse Biosciences has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.93%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Soliton.

Summary

Pulse Biosciences beats Soliton on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc. is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue. The firm is also in the pre-revenue stage with its first products being developed for the removal of tattoos and the reduction of cellulite. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp and Christopher Capelli on March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. The NPES provides local tumor control and initiates an adaptive immune response with a vaccine-like effect by inducing immunogenic apoptosis of the cells. The company was founded on May 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.