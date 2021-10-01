Critical Survey: Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) & Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Power Integrations alerts:

96.5% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Power Integrations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Power Integrations and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 19.78% 15.41% 13.84% Allegro MicroSystems 6.74% 10.10% 8.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Power Integrations and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 3 5 0 2.63 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Power Integrations currently has a consensus price target of $103.57, indicating a potential upside of 4.63%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.51%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Power Integrations and Allegro MicroSystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $488.32 million 12.22 $71.18 million $1.22 81.14 Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 12.46 $17.95 million $0.24 133.17

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. Power Integrations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Allegro MicroSystems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.