CryptoFranc (XCHF) Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $93,433.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00227493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00114362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012349 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

