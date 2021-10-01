CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed with CSX's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks even in the current uncertain scenario. In February 2021, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 8% to 28 cents per share. During the first half of 2021, CSX paid dividends to the tune of $400 million and boughtback shares worth $1.3 billion. CSX’s sound liquidity position is an added positive. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year’s time owing to the above-mentioned tailwinds. Despite the increase in volumes from the 2020 levels, we expect revenues in the September quarter to be hit by the Delta strain and the Hurricane Ida-related woes. Detailed results will be available on Oct 20. Moreover, expenses associated with higher volumes, and a rise in labor and fringe costs might dent CSX’s bottom line.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

CSX stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

