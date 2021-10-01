CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.69 million.CURO Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

Shares of CURO Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. 608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,390. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $727.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

CURO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $669,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 138,895 shares of company stock worth $2,289,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CURO Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of CURO Group worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.