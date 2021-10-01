CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Tops $0.0000

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 85.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $53,392.53 and approximately $13.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 85.6% against the US dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00344757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

