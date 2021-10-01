CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.