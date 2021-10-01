Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.32

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 1547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.