Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
DDAIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cheuvreux raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of DDAIF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
