Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cheuvreux raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of DDAIF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.39 billion during the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Daimler will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

