Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €75.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.44 ($71.11).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €59.05 ($69.47) on Monday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s fifty day moving average is €61.23 and its 200-day moving average is €59.73.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.