Dash (DASH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $284.31 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $176.16 or 0.00367415 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Dash has a market cap of $1.83 billion and $284.31 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001993 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.07 or 0.00863615 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,360,445 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

