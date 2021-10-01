Databroker Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $1,308.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00054600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00117512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00177662 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,225,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

