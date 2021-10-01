David Shillson Purchases 4,311 Shares of UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL) insider David Shillson purchased 4,311 shares of UIL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £11,639.70 ($15,207.34).

UTL stock opened at GBX 267 ($3.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £224.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. UIL Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 286.80 ($3.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 271.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 258.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. UIL’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

