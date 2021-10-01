DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.13

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $4.74. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 41,531 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $539.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.60.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.36. The business had revenue of ($1.49) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in DBV Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DBV Technologies by 46.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 490,072 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 241,909 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

