DDKoin (DDK) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. DDKoin has a market cap of $958,667.62 and approximately $20,317.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00080405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014041 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008983 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006666 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004973 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

