DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $26.13 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.11 or 0.00227170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00114304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012488 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEP is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

