DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. DeGate has a total market cap of $20.24 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00066559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00105287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00147895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,313.36 or 0.99861500 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.84 or 0.06740009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,444,981 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

