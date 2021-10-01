DEJAVE (DJV) Market Cap Hits $469,955.83

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. One DEJAVE coin can now be purchased for about $178.35 or 0.00374352 BTC on major exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $469,955.83 and approximately $383.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00066484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00105601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00142127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,632.66 or 0.99979003 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.54 or 0.06726207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

