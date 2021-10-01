Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. increased their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:DK remained flat at $$17.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,748. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 52,149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 248.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88,788 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Delek US by 2.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its stake in Delek US by 42.0% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 139,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,231 shares during the period.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

