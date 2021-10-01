DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report released on Monday, September 27th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.