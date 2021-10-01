Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires Shares of 81,862 SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,862 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of SmartFinancial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 85.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SMBK opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $390.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.77. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $32.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.