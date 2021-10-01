Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Invests $574,000 in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RL. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL opened at $111.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average of $120.35. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.