Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$505 million.

OTCMKTS:DXLG opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $7.42.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

