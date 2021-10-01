Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Markel were worth $19,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,195.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,288.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,239.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,208.92.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

