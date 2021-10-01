Deutsche Bank AG Buys 404,077 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,077 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of Western Midstream Partners worth $21,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,399 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,010 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,689,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,580,000 after purchasing an additional 217,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

NYSE WES opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

