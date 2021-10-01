Deutsche Bank AG Has $17.29 Million Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 308,461 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of People’s United Financial worth $17,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.