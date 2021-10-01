Deutsche Bank AG Has $18.59 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,374,592 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of STORE Capital worth $18,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in STORE Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,711 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STOR opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

