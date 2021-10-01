Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,942 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $19,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT opened at $117.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 94.69%.

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

