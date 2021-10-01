Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €350.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €322.65 ($379.58).

FRA ADS opened at €271.80 ($319.76) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €301.62 and a 200-day moving average of €293.20. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

