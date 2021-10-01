Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.45

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €54.45 ($64.06) and traded as high as €56.12 ($66.02). Deutsche Post shares last traded at €54.70 ($64.35), with a volume of 4,623,073 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPW shares. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.19 ($75.52).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €58.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.46.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.