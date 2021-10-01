Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.35

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €17.35 ($20.41) and traded as high as €17.55 ($20.65). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €17.54 ($20.63), with a volume of 6,296,631 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.24 ($27.34).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €17.88 and a 200-day moving average of €17.35.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

