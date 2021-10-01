Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,200 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,689.38 ($48.20).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,579.50 ($46.77) on Friday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a one year high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The company has a market cap of £83.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,536.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,385.14.

In other news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, for a total transaction of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,470 shares of company stock valued at $89,791,888.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

