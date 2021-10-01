Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

DLR traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $145.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,519. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 969.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

