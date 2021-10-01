Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

DLR traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $145.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,519. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 969.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.