Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 17,719 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,941,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $915,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 49.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 161.2% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 535,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,697,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $143.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.02.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.